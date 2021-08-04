$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 338,516 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,997. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.