Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $161.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,657.24 or 0.99986267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.62 or 0.01166383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00405130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006280 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,762,662 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

