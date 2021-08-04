Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,835.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,969,302.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.