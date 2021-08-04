First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.14 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $13.81 on Wednesday, hitting $803.81. 70,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,419. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.