Sylo Hits 1-Day Volume of $239,434.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $239,434.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SYLO is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

