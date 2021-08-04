OracleChain (OCT) Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $428,353.47 and $44,200.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00099457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00142147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.60 or 1.00221032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00850713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

