Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $7,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. 198,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,188. The company has a market cap of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

