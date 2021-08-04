NOW Token (NOW) Tops One Day Volume of $1,803.00

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One NOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00100051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00142360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.91 or 1.00038121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00850372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

