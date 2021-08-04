Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARZGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

