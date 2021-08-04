Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 236,542 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00.

Shares of LLY traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.64. The stock had a trading volume of 245,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.