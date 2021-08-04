Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces Earnings Results

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 232,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,027. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.