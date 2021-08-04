Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

