BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 802,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.