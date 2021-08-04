Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 37,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,287. The company has a market capitalization of $515.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

