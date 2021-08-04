Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,216. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

