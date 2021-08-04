Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $85.89 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.92. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

