Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%.

AIZ stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 12 month low of $112.41 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

