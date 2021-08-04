Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 1,719,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,150. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.