ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.50.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.