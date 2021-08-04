ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.50.
NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
