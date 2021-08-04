Kava (KAVA) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00258676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.