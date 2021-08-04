WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002541 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $743.10 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002302 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 934,954,230 coins and its circulating supply is 734,954,229 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

