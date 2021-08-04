Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 51,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,139. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

