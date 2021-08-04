NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.21. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.97. 414,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.