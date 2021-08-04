TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $379,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.34. 692,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.