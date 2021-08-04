The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 7,579,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

