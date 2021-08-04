Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE TPC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 343,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

