ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 489,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

