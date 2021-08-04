ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.
Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 489,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.
CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
