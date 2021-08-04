Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$51.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

GIL traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.17. The company had a trading volume of 340,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of -251.97. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$23.53 and a 12-month high of C$47.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

