Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $305.62. 1,585,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $307.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

