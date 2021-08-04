Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 40,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

