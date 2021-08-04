Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $234.84. 154,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $194.34 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.