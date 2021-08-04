Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $422.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $22,570,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,922,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,397. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.