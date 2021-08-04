BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 567,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BTRS by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.