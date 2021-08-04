PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 326,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,487. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

