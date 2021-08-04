Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post $13.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.49 million to $18.64 million. Affimed reported sales of $3.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Affimed stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,146. The firm has a market cap of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.68. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 315,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

