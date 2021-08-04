nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. nVent Electric also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. 998,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,370,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

