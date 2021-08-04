L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

FSTR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 64,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

