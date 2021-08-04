Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several research firms have commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.