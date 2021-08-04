iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.61

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 68006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

