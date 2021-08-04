HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.11

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.11 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 40617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOCPY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HOYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

