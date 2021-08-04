Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

TSLX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 685,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,234. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

