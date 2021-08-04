Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.
TSLX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 685,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,234. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
