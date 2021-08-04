Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NAZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

