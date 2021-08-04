Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NAZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
