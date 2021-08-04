Diligence Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Diligence has a market capitalization of $6,247.67 and approximately $18.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006304 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000942 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars.

