Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $953,997.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

