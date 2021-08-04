ProximaX (XPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $59,545.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

