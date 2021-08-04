Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 50,817 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,843,000 after acquiring an additional 323,123 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.59. The stock had a trading volume of 682,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208,016. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

