First Command Bank Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.87.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

