Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 815,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

