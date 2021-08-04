Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.84. 64,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,738. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.68. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

