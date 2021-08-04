Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 892,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.